Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 15:00 Hits: 5

Screenshot

The three individuals filmed themselves hitting the child repeatedly while berating him for acting gay. Now they're under arrest and the child is in state custody.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/07/three-people-thrown-jail-abusing-12-year-old-shaving-gay-head/