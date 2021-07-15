The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

EU launches legal action over LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary and Poland

Move is part of ongoing fight for rule of law and freedom from discrimination in heart of Europe

The EU executive has launched legal action against Hungary and Poland to defend LGBTQ+ rights in the latest battle over values with the two nationalist governments in central Europe.

The announcement that Hungary and Poland’s governments could end up in the EU’s highest court is part of an ongoing existential fight for the rule of law and freedom from discrimination in the heart of Europe.

