‘Not our first pandemic’: drag queen, 90, who stayed onstage during Covid

Darcelle XV, officially the world’s oldest drag queen, is part of an LGBT generation that lived through HIV/Aids

You haven’t lived until you’ve put a dollar bill into the G-string of a 90-year-old drag queen dressed as a cowboy in butt-less, leather chaps. That’s the motto of Darcelle XV, the world’s oldest working female impersonator, known as the “unofficial welcome wagon to Portland, Oregon”.

With her towering wigs, hand-sewn outfits and flamboyant persona modelled on “a B-list French actress from the 1950s”, thousands have flocked to her cabaret club for over 50 years.

