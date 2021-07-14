The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Woman Called “Not That Cute” In Accidental Email Sent By Her Potential Employer

Emails are typically used for business and at work, so we’re often more attentive and think over the things we write in them before we actually click the send button.
Well, a business owner recently got involved in a very ‘sticky’ situation after he mistakenly click that ‘Send’ button and sent an email to a potential employee. The message he sent, however, was extremely unprofessional, and the potential employee decided to share it with the world.

Namely, the addressee was a 21-year-old woman, and the potential employer called her ‘not that cute’ in the email.

The woman in question is Gracie Lorincz, from Michigan, and she shared that she recently applied for a brand representative job at Ava Lane Boutique (a local clothing store). However, the answer she received wasn’t supposed to reach her (and shouldn’t have existed in the first place!).
She shared the horrifying email in a TikTok video that has since gone viral, and hundreds of people showed their support for the woman.

This is how the internet reacted to the horrible email and Chuck and his wife:

Source: Bored Panda

