Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 16:00 Hits: 2

WSLS 10 News

Conservatives are upset that federal and state law requires trans students to be treated with respect. They also think first graders are being taught law school courses.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/07/angry-parents-disrupt-school-board-meetings-across-virginia-protest-trans-students-rights/