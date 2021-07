Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 11 July 2021 21:00 Hits: 7

Gage Skidmore/via Wikipedia

House Republicans were caught privately bragging about how much they love and support the out senator. "Call Kyrsten Sinema and say thank you," Santorum said.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/07/kyrsten-sinema-earns-adoration-gop-rick-santorum-opposing-filibuster-reform/