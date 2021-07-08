Articles

Líra Könyv made to pay £600 for failing to clearly indicate the story featured ‘a family that is different than a normal family’

A bookshop chain in Hungary has been fined for selling a children’s story depicting a day in the life of a child with same-sex parents, with officials condemning the picture book for featuring such families.

The picture book, Micsoda család!, is a Hungarian translation combining two titles by US author Lawrence Schimel and illustrator Elīna Brasliņa: Early One Morning, which shows a young boy’s morning with his two mothers, and Bedtime, Not Playtime!, in which a young girl with two fathers is reluctant to go to sleep.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/books/2021/jul/08/hungary-fines-bookshop-chain-over-picture-book-depicting-lgbt-families