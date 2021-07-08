EU parliament condemns Hungary’s anti-LGBT law

Category: Sex Hits: 4
Resolution is passed to launch legal action, but Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán remains defiant
The European parliament has denounced a Hungarian law that bans gay people from appearing in educational materials or on primetime TV as “a clear breach” of its principles of equality.
In a resolution voted in Strasbourg on Thursday by a resounding majority, MEPs condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the Hungarian law as “a clear breach of the EU’s values, principles and law”, while urging the European Commission to launch a fast-track legal case against Viktor Orbán’s government.
