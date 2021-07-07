The fight to save one of America’s last lesbian bars: ‘We’re like an endangered species’

Articles

Category: Sex

There are only 21 lesbian bars remaining in the US – a vertiginous drop from 200 in the 1980s. The much-loved Cubbyhole is one of them

Everyone at the Cubbyhole has an origin story.

Mona Williams was 21, queer, and had been kicked out by their family when they first arrived at the quaint little lesbian bar on a street corner in New York’s West Village. They had Googled “lesbian bars in New York” and found themselves outside the bar a few hours later, alone and not knowing what to expect.

Mona Williams and a friend outside the Cubbyhole.

Daniel Reiche, a bartender who’s been working at the Cubbyhole for 10 years, during lockdown in July 2020.

Lisa Menichino, the current owner of the Cubbyhole.

Tanya Saunders, the previous owner of Cubbyhole.

Cubbyhole in New York’s West Village.

Stormè DeLarverie working as a bouncer in 1986. Photograph by Joan E Biren.

A couple at the Cubbyhole when it reopened in June.

The outdoor seating area was built by carpenters and painted by a local artist.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2021/jul/07/cubbyhole-lesbian-bar-america-new-york-west-village