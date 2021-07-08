The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Outrage over crackdown on LGBTQ WeChat accounts in China

Dozens of WeChat accounts have been blocked and then deleted without warning

An online clampdown of social media accounts associated with China’s campus LGBTQ movement has sparked outrage, solidarity and backlash against the authorities’ treatment of the country’s sexual and gender minorities.

Dozens of WeChat accounts run by LGBTQ university students were blocked and then deleted on Tuesday, without warning. Some of the accounts – a mix of registered student clubs and unofficial grassroots groups – had operated for years as safe spaces for China’s LGBTQ youth, with tens of thousands of followers.

