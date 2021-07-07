Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 10:05 Hits: 2

Allaire Bartel is a Pittsburgh-based photographer that recently attended the Young Photographers Alliance Mentoring Program and she got the inspiration to create a photo series that’s designed to capture the oppressiveness of male entitlement that women feel on a daily basis. The main inspiration for her was the theme of “boundaries”, and she writes on her website that she was particularly determined to express the idea that oppression of women doesn’t just occur in some extreme or isolated incidents, but it can also be felt in the everyday life.

The photos feature the average young female engaging in her daily routines, like going to work, walking on the street, going to yoga, etc.

She wrote that the concept of male entitlement is represented by male arms and hands performing a variety of actions that are intrusive on her life and her body, and she maintains a blank expression in each situation, which is a visual demonstration of how conditioned women have become to accept this atmosphere as excusable, and even normal.

Credit: Boundaries – Allaire Bartel

Souce: Good.is

The post ‘Boundaries’ Is A Powerful Photo Series That Show How Intrusive Everyday Sexism Feels appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/boundaries-is-a-powerful-photo-series-that-show-how-intrusive-everyday-sexism-feels/