Protests across Spain after gay man beaten to death in Galicia

Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021

Nursing assistant Samuel Luiz, 24, was out with friends in A Coruña when he was set upon

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of towns and cities across Spain to demand justice, equality and protection after a gay man was beaten to death in what police believe could have been a homophobic attack.

Samuel Luiz, a 24-year-old nursing assistant, was out with friends in the Galician city of A Coruña in the early hours of Saturday when an argument started outside a nightclub.

