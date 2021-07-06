The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Protests across Spain after gay man beaten to death in Galicia

Category: Sex Hits: 1

Nursing assistant Samuel Luiz, 24, was out with friends in A Coruña when he was set upon

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of towns and cities across Spain to demand justice, equality and protection after a gay man was beaten to death in what police believe could have been a homophobic attack.

Samuel Luiz, a 24-year-old nursing assistant, was out with friends in the Galician city of A Coruña in the early hours of Saturday when an argument started outside a nightclub.

Related: ‘You can’t cancel Pride’: the fight for LGBTQ+ rights amid the pandemic

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/06/protests-spain-gay-man-samuel-luiz-beaten-death-galicia

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version