The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Russian supermarket faces backlash after pulling lesbian couple advert

Category: Sex Hits: 4

VkusVill apologises for promotion, saying it had ‘hurt the feelings’ of customers and staff

An upmarket Russian supermarket chain has issued a public apology after it posted an advert featuring a lesbian couple who shopped at its store.

VkusVill’s decision to pull the ad has provoked an angry backlash from Moscow liberals and other Russian LGBTQ allies, who have criticised the supermarket chain’s “cowardice” and said they would be boycotting the store.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/05/russian-supermarket-faces-backlash-after-pulling-lesbian-couple-advert

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version