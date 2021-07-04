Imposing ‘imaginary’ values risks EU collapse, Slovenian PM claims

Articles

As Slovenia takes over the EU presidency, its prime minister warns that the west cannot impose its liberal views on central Europe

Slovenia’s prime minister Janez Janša, a rare EU ally of Hungary’s right to outlaw the promotion or portrayal of homosexuality to children, has claimed that imposing “imaginary European values” on central Europe could lead to the union’s collapse.

Janša, who publicly backed Donald Trump in his attempt to overthrow the US presidential election result, leads Slovenia as it takes the EU’s rolling presidency, steering the bloc’s agenda for the next six months. He is a deeply controversial figure, whose political career includes being jailed while battling for Slovenia’s independence from Yugoslavia and an overturned conviction for corruption.

The EU without central Europe is not a European union. It will be just a shell and we should be aware of it

