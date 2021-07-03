Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 20:00 Hits: 10

Five years after the manufactured controversy around the Safe Schools program, teachers are getting on with the job of making schools inclusive

Seventeen-year-old Sonnie Hannaford isn’t afraid to admit something: they really like going to school. “If you have a free class, you have a choice to go back home if you’d like, but I stick around. I love to stay and just really help out as much as I can.”

At their old school, Sonnie had been bullied so severely that they had closed in on themselves and didn’t want to go back. “Nothing made sense to me. I thought: What’s the right answer? I’m just not fitting into any boxes, I should be fitting in.”

Related: Almost all Australian LGBTQ+ high school students hear homophobic language at school, study finds

[Wellbeing measures] are so important to academic results

Related: Paris Lees: ‘It drives me crazy when people introduce me as a trans activist’

We’ve had many, many calls of support from parents

Related: 'I felt this crushing guilt': how faith-based LGBTQ conversion practices harm young Australians

Related: Kids Helpline says demand in Victoria for its counselling service rose 8% in July

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/jul/04/lgbtqi-allies-the-australian-teachers-standing-up-to-homophobic-slurs-and-bullying