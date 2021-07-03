LGBTQI+ allies: the Australian teachers standing up to homophobic slurs and bullying

Category: Sex Hits: 10
Five years after the manufactured controversy around the Safe Schools program, teachers are getting on with the job of making schools inclusive
Seventeen-year-old Sonnie Hannaford isn’t afraid to admit something: they really like going to school. “If you have a free class, you have a choice to go back home if you’d like, but I stick around. I love to stay and just really help out as much as I can.”
At their old school, Sonnie had been bullied so severely that they had closed in on themselves and didn’t want to go back. “Nothing made sense to me. I thought: What’s the right answer? I’m just not fitting into any boxes, I should be fitting in.”
