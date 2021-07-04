The Engagement review: a tour de force on the fight for same-sex marriage

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 06:00 Hits: 9

Don’t let the length or density of Sasha Issenberg’s new book put you off – it is a must-read on the fight for true civil rights

Sasha Issenberg’s tour-de-force, 900-word chronicle of “America’s quarter-century struggle over same-sex marriage” might have been even better had it been given even a few illustrations.

Related: This is the Fire review: Don Lemon's audacious study of racism – and love

Related: Gay marriage declared legal across the US in historic supreme court ruling

The white gay community is banging its head against the glass ceiling of a room called equality, believing that a breakthrough on marriage will bestow on it parity with heterosexuals.

But the right to marry does nothing to address the problems faced by both Black gays and Black straights. Does someone who is homeless or suffering from HIV but has no healthcare, or newly out of prison and unemployed, really benefit from the right to marry someone of the same sex?

Related: The Deviant's War: superb epic of Frank Kameny and the fight for gay equality

The Engagement: America’s Quarter-Century Struggle Over Same-Sex Marriage is published in the US by Penguin Random House

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/books/2021/jul/03/engagement-sasha-issenberg-review-same-sex-marriage