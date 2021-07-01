The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Transgender Americans can choose gender on passport, state department says

Category: Sex Hits: 1

Agency will no longer require medical certification if self-selected gender does not match citizenship or identity documents

The US state department has said transgender Americans are now able to change the gender marker on their passports, and a non-binary option will soon be offered.

In an announcement on the last day of Pride Month, the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said procedures would be immediately updated so applicants can self-select their gender as “M” or “F”, and the agency will no longer require medical certification if an applicant’s self-selected gender does not match the gender on their other citizenship or identity documents.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jul/01/us-passports-gender-trans-non-binary-state-department

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version