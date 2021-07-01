The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

‘Gamechanger’: HIV transmission dropped 90% for men taking PrEP, Australian study finds

Category: Sex Hits: 1

Trial results show drug could play a vital role in eliminating the virus which infected more than 200 people in NSW last year

Nearly 10,000 gay and bisexual men in New South Wales who took the HIV prevention drug PrEP as part of a three-year trial had a transmission rate 90% lower than otherwise expected, a new study has found.

A research study undertaken by the Kirby Institute between 2016 and 2019 followed 9,709 men who were initially taking the drug for free and then transitioned to paying $40 a month when PrEP was subsidised on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme from 2018.

Related: Covid fightback: the critical role of HIV experts

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/jul/02/gamechanger-hiv-transmission-dropped-90-for-men-taking-prep-australian-study-finds

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version