Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 16:40 Hits: 1

Shutterstock

Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi are the latest accomplished athletes to be excluded under the rule that devastated Caster Semenya's career.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/07/two-cis-black-women-banned-olympics-natural-testosterone-levels/