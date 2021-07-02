New DUP leader says sorry for party members’ past homophobia

Articles

Published on Friday, 02 July 2021

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson apologises to Northern Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community for hurt caused

The late Ian Paisley famously waged a campaign in the 1970s to “save Ulster from sodomy”, a homophobia that seemed etched in the DNA of the Democratic Unionist party (DUP).

Iris Robinson, an MP and wife of the party’s then leader and first minister, Peter Robinson, in 2008 called homosexuality a sin and an abomination.

