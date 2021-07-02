The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US supreme court rebuffs appeal by florist who refused to serve gay couple

Barronelle Stutzman fined for refusing to make arrangement for same-sex wedding because of her Christian beliefs

The US supreme court on Friday declined to hear an appeal by a florist fined by Washington state for refusing to make a flower arrangement for a same-sex wedding due to her Christian beliefs, sidestepping another major case pitting gay rights against religious liberty.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jul/02/supreme-court-christian-florist-gay-couple-washington-state

