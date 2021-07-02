Future Lord of the Rings films should acknowledge the book’s queer leanings

Articles

Nobody wants to see a horny Gollum or Orcs with raging hard-ons – but why shouldn’t some of Middle-earth’s denizens be gay?

The debate over just how gay Lord of the Rings really is will no doubt still be raging in another hundred years – there’s a fascinating essay written from a queer perspective here – given the gilded position JRR Tolkien’s high-fantasy novel holds in English literary history. What’s no longer in doubt is that Peter Jackson’s team for the Oscar-winning trilogy were perfectly well aware of their epic tale’s homoerotic undertones. Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan revealed this week that they almost shot a scene in which cheeky hobbits Merry and Pippin find themselves naked after falling from Treebeard the Ent’s branches and losing all their clothing. According to Philippa Boyens’ script, Merry then turns to Pippin and says: “It’s cold, isn’t it?” Pippin responds: “Hold me, Merry.”

That this scene was never filmed doesn’t matter. Viewed through a 21st-century prism (perhaps even a 1930s one) the entirely male-centric events of Lord of the Rings – the bonding, the emotional connections in time of peril, the torment of choosing between heterosexual romance and the company of men – have obvious queer connotations. That does not mean Tolkien wrote them in such a way: it is possible to argue that the author saw the hobbits as childlike innocents, mere sprites who lived long, long ago, in the mists of a sexless, Eden-like, ancient faerie. When the writer describes Tom Bombadil telling the halflings to “run naked on the grass” while he hunts, in a chapter that never made it into the movies, it’s hard to imagine that Tolkien had anything particularly carnal in mind. (The hobbits dutifully obey, by the way.)

