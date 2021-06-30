The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Miss Nevada to be first openly transgender Miss USA contestant

Category: Sex Hits: 1

Kataluna Enriquez won the Miss Nevada USA pageant Sunday and will compete in Miss USA pageant in November

A transgender woman who won the Miss Nevada USA pageant will soon become the first openly transgender Miss USA contestant.

On Sunday, Kataluna Enriquez beat 21 other contestants to win the crown. The 27-year-old took to Instagram the next day to celebrate. “Huge thank you to everyone who supported me from day one,” she wrote. “My community, you are always in my heart. My win is our win. We just made history. Happy pride.”

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jun/30/miss-nevada-first-openly-transgender-miss-usa-contestant

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version