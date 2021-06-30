Miss Nevada to be first openly transgender Miss USA contestant

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Kataluna Enriquez won the Miss Nevada USA pageant Sunday and will compete in Miss USA pageant in November

A transgender woman who won the Miss Nevada USA pageant will soon become the first openly transgender Miss USA contestant.

On Sunday, Kataluna Enriquez beat 21 other contestants to win the crown. The 27-year-old took to Instagram the next day to celebrate. “Huge thank you to everyone who supported me from day one,” she wrote. “My community, you are always in my heart. My win is our win. We just made history. Happy pride.”

