Methodist church to allow same-sex marriage after ‘historic’ vote

Vote to change definition of marriage wins overwhelming support but split in Church of England continues

The Methodist church has become the largest religious denomination in the UK to allow same-sex marriages, putting it at odds with the Church of England.

A move to change the definition of marriage won overwhelming support at the Methodist conference on Wednesday, with the first same-sex weddings in Methodist chapels expected in the autumn.

