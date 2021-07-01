Poland’s LGBTQ protests are glimmers of hope in an illiberal dystopia | Agniezska Holland and Olga Tokarczuk

Category: Sex Hits: 7
Showdowns between Polish activists and its ultra-conservative government could help build a more tolerant future
If you want to understand the currents of change shaping our world, look to the periphery. Countries and people pushed to the margins teach us a lot about the health of democracy. They paint a picture steeped in paradox. As storytellers from one of these strange borderlands of western culture, we have made it our life’s work to truffle-hunt for narratives of hope and perseverance in dark places. Our homeland, Poland, is filled with such stories.
Take Elzbieta Podleśna, a veteran civil rights activist, who was drawn to Płock, a town in central Poland where the clergy wields unchecked political power. She led a group protesting against a church exhibition that encouraged believers to battle against so-called LGBT sins. Overnight they plastered posters of the Virgin Mary with a rainbow-coloured halo around the church – and promptly drew the fury of the police, the Catholic church hierarchy and lawyers brandishing the blasphemy laws.
Agnieszka Holland is a film director. She is an Academy Award nominee, president of the European Film Academy and a board member of the Equaversity Foundation. Olga Tokarczuk is a writer and laureate of the 2018 Nobel prize in literature. She is 2018 Man Booker International prize winner and a board member of the Equaversity Foundation
