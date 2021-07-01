Galloway bid for Batley and Spen seat mired in intimidation claims

Articles

Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021

West Yorkshire byelection campaign accused of fuelling anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric to disarm Labour candidate

On 27 May this year, while most of Westminster was still digesting the explosive evidence from the former government adviser Dominic Cummings, two other well-known political agitators were visiting the West Yorkshire constituency of Batley and Spen.

Laurence Fox, fresh from his failed London mayoral bid, posted a selfie taken with Paul Halloran, an independent candidate who garnered 12% of the vote in the 2019 general election with the Heavy Woollen District Independents.

