The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

California bans state travel to Florida and four other states over LGBTQ+ laws

Category: Sex Hits: 14

Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia also added to list that now has 17 states where state employee travel is forbidden

California added five states, including Florida, to its list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ+ community.

California’s attorney general, Rob Bonta, on Monday added Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia to the list that now has 17 states where state employee travel is forbidden except under limited circumstances.

Related: US supreme court declines to take up bathroom case in win for trans rights

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jun/29/california-state-travel-bans-florida-lgbtq

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version