Obama says Trump violated ‘core tenet’ of democracy with election ‘hooey’ – as it happened

Former president condemns Donald Trump’s election lies

White House spokeswoman says Biden wants Miami investigation

Bill Barr calls Donald Trump’s election fraud claims ‘bullshit’

Revealed: far-right group includes military officers and politicians

1.02am BST

– Maanvi Singh and Vivian Ho

12.33am BST

As the United States has become more diverse, it has also become more racially segregated, according to a new nationwide analysis from researchers at the University of California, Berkeley.

More than 80% of America’s large metropolitan areas were more racially segregated in 2019 than they were in 1990, the researchers found, even though explicit racial discrimination in housing has been outlawed for half a century. The levels of residential segregation appeared highest not in the American south, but in parts of the north-east and midwest: the most segregated metropolitan area in the US according to the study is New York City, followed by Chicago, Milwaukee and Detroit.



12.08am BST

Kari Paul and agencies:

In a significant blow to US regulators’ attempt to rein in big tech, a federal judge has dismissed lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a broad coalition of state attorneys general.

11.39pm BST

In an op-ed for Yahoo News, Joe Biden touted the bipartisan infrastructure deal:

After weeks of negotiations, a bipartisan group of United States senators forged an agreement to move forward on key portions of my American Jobs Plan — a once-in-a-generation investment to modernize our infrastructure that will create millions of good-paying jobs and position America to compete with the world and win the 21st century...

This deal is the largest long-term investment in our infrastructure in nearly a century. Economists of all stripes agree that it would create good jobs and dramatically strengthen our economy in the long run.

10.53pm BST

Israeli president Reuven Rivlin and Joe Biden have met at the White House.

“I’m delighted, really delighted to be here once again in the White House, and with the president of United States,” Rivlin told reporters. “Of course, I want to repeat what we know very well, Israel has no greater friend and ally than the United States of America.”

10.34pm BST

Gabrielle Canon in San Francisco, Dani Anguiano in Portland and agencies report:

Seattle, Portland and other cities in the Pacific north-west broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100F (37.8C).

10.01pm BST

9.54pm BST

Efforts to form a bipartisan, 9/11-style commission into 6 January US Capitol riot may have failed, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has long committed to forming a select committee to investigate the attack. Today, she introduced legislation forming that committee.

JUST IN: @SpeakerPelosi has introduced legislation to form a select committee to investigate the 1/6 Insurrection.

Committee would be 13 members total- 8 chosen by Pelosi.. 5 by McCarthy.

A Pelosi aide tells @CNN she is seriously considering a Republican for one of her 8 picks.

9.47pm BST

It appears that Democrats are planning to take action on removing statues of Confederate leaders in the US Capitol.

It takes a federal law to get rid of statues of Confederate leaders in the Capitol. The House will vote on this plan later this week https://t.co/hYpCwCBo44https://t.co/k0wSsB7Wuk

9.26pm BST

This weekend, we had former attorney general William Barr calling Donald Trump’s election fraud claims “all bullshit”. Today, we have former president Barack Obama calling them “a whole bunch of hooey”.

Speaking at his first virtual fundraiser since the 2020 election, Obama said Trump violated “that core tenet that you count the votes and then declare a winner”.

9.15pm BST

New York prosecutors gave attorneys for Donald Trump 24 hours today to respond with any last arguments as to why criminal charges should not be filed against his family business, the Washington Post reported.

If you’ll recall, Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance has been investigating the Trump Organization for some time now for “possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct”, including tax and insurance fraud and falsification of business records.

8.17pm BST

Former president Donald Trump went hard at his former attorney general William Barr this weekend after an upcoming book excerpt was published in the Atlantic revealing that Barr thought Trump’s election fraud claims were “all bullshit”.

Trump snarked a bit at senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, who had urged Barr to come out publicly against the election fraud claims, referring to him as “another beauty”. But today he released another statement all about McConnell, blaming him for losing two senate seats in Georgia and “making the Republicans the minority in the Senate”.



7.58pm BST

For months, Joe Biden and other Democrats have raised alarm about efforts to restrict the vote. Republicans have succeeded nonetheless.

Republicans in Georgia, Florida, Iowa, Arkansas and Montana have enacted new legislation that impose new barriers to voting. The successful Republican filibuster last week – which stalled the sweeping voting rights legislation, the For the People Act – only underscored how Democrats have failed.

7.38pm BST

A familiarly staggering report from Ben Jacobs, late of this parish, for Vice News.

In short, a rightwing group, the American Principles Project (APP), is aiming to influence legislation in the states on hot-button Republican issues, stoking the culture war in a determined push on trans rights and other such subjects.

7.19pm BST

The Fox News anchor Chris Wallace made headlines of his own on Sunday, by pointing out to a senior Republican that he and his party recently voted against $350bn in funding for law enforcement.

“Can’t you make the argument that it’s you and the Republicans who are defunding the police?” Wallace asked Jim Banks, the head of the House Republican study committee.

7.03pm BST

6.35pm BST

As rescuers continue to scour the wreckage in the Miami suburb of Surfside, where 151 people are still missing, Joe Biden called for a federal investigation into what caused the condo building to suddenly collapse, killing at least 10 at last count.

President Biden believes there should be an investigation into why the building in Surfside, Florida collapsed, says @PressSec. He wants federal government to be involved in it.

6.18pm BST

White House press secretary Jen Psaki fielded a question about Gwen Berry, the Olympic hammer thrower who turned away from the American flag during a medal ceremony at the US Olympic trials this weekend.

“The anthem doesn’t speak for me,” Berry said. “It never has.”

Asked about the olympian who turned her back on the anthem, @PressSec says Biden "has great respect for the anthem," but adds "part of that pride in our country means recognizing there are moments where we as a country haven't lived up to our highest ideals."

6.11pm BST

The White House press briefing kicked off today with talks about the infrastructure package and what’s to come. To recap: a lot of legislating.

Joe Biden declared “we have a deal” with the almost $1tn bipartisan package last week, but then opened the door to a veto - saying he would only sign the bipartisan plan into law if Congress simultaneously sends him a bill, crafted separately by the Democrats, to shore up the nation’s social infrastructure: the reconciliation bill.

McConnell: “Unless Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi walk-back their threats … then President Biden’s walk-back of his veto threat would be a hollow gesture.” pic.twitter.com/j21UxxPdBO

5.08pm BST

Gavin Grimm, the student who fought the Virginia school board after it banned him from using the boys’ restrooms, has issued a statement after the Supreme Court declined to hear his case, upholding a lower court’s decision that the school board had practiced sex-based discrimination:

I was barred from the bathroom at my highschool 7 years ago, when I was 15. 6 years ago, at 16, myself with the @ACLU/@ACLUVA filed suit in response to that discrimination. Twice since I have enjoyed victories in court, and now it's over. We won.

I can't even begin to tell y'all how proud I am of Virginia's own @GavinGrimmVA.

He never should have had to go through the public humiliation he did but he made himself vulnerable enough to be visible, persevered for six years...

And.

He.

Won.

️‍⚧️✊https://t.co/55Q4CqNWSn

5.01pm BST

Speaking of book excerpts, the latest from Michael Wolff takes a look into what Donald Trump was up to on 6 January, the day of the attack on the US Capitol.

In the book Landslide, excerpted in New York magazine, Trump allegedly told his supporters he would march with them to the Capitol, but then abandoned those plans after a stern talking-to from his chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

4.27pm BST

Two New York lawmakers are suing the New York police department after they said they were beaten with bicycles and pepper-sprayed during the George Floyd/Black Lives Matter protests in Brooklyn last summer.

Assemblywoman Diana Richardson says she was pepper sprayed while peacefully protesting in Barclays plaza #GeorgeFloydpic.twitter.com/JouBsKAsqm

3.46pm BST

The Supreme Court declined today to hear a case that would decide whether schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities, leaving in place a lower court’s ruling in a victory for transgender rights.

Gavin Grimm was a student who was denied the right to use the boys’ restroom by the Virginia school board. Last August, the US Court of Appealsfor the Fourth Circuit ruled that the school board had practiced sex-based discrimination and violated Grimm’s 14th Amendment rights by prohibiting him from using the boys’ restroom.

NEW: Gavin Grimm wins case over transgender student bathroom rights as Supreme Court rejects school board appeal. Alito, Thomas would have heard case.

What this means: In the 4th Circuit (Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia), there is strong precedent that schools cannot prohibit students from using the bathroom that matches gender identity. No SCOTUS means no nationwide ruling on this for now.

3.07pm BST

Joe Biden declared last week that “we have a deal” with the bipartisan $1tn infrastructure package. Then there was a veto threat, and the walking back of the veto threat. Now it’s time to get into the legislative nitty-gritty.

McConnell responds this morning to President Biden's Saturday infrastructure deal statement: “The President has appropriately delinked a potential bipartisan infrastructure bill from the massive, unrelated tax-and-spend plans that Democrats want to pursue on a partisan basis."

McConnell: "Now I am calling on President Biden to engage Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi and make sure they follow his lead."

McConnell: "Unless Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi walk-back their threats that they will refuse to send the president a bipartisan infrastructure bill unless they also separately pass trillions of dollars for unrelated tax hikes,..."

McConnell: "... wasteful spending, and Green New Deal socialism, then President Biden’s walk-back of his veto threat would be a hollow gesture."

2.59pm BST

In another excerpt, this one previewed in Axios, Gen Mark Milley, the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, reportedly “yelled” at Donald Trump, prompting the Trump to yell back: “You can’t fucking talk to me like that!”

Milley had been arguing with Trump that he was not and would not be in charge of the federal response to protests for racial justice.

2.45pm BST

Ahoy there, liveblog readers. It appears that the release of multiple books on theTrump administration is imminent, which means we the public are now privy to a wealth of previously unreported details in the form of long-form excerpts.

A particularly explosive one published in the Atlantic had Donald Trump railing against former attorney general William Barr in a three-page statement this weekend. In the excerpt from the upcoming book Betrayal, Barr told journalist and author Jonathan Karl that Trump’s claims of election fraud were “all bullshit”.

