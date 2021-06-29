‘You can’t cancel Pride’: the fight for LGBTQ+ rights amid the pandemic

Articles

Lockdown hit LGBTQ+ communities hard but even as Pride events are called off there is hope and a promise that the parades will return

This month, for the second year in a row, there was no Pride parade in San Francisco, arguably the city most laden with history and symbolism for the LGBTQ+ community.

It is a decision Fred Lopez, who took over as executive director of San Francisco Pride at the beginning of last year describes as “heartbreaking”.

Covid laws [are] being used to witch-hunt and harass the LGBT community

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/jun/29/you-cant-cancel-pride-the-fight-for-lgbtq-rights-amid-the-pandemic