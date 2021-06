Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 19:00 Hits: 7

Gage Skidmore

Thomas Jefferson wrote that he envisioned America's white-only education system being for “raking a few geniuses from the rubbish." How ironic is it that today, several state legislatures want to continue that line of thinking?

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/06/people-want-censor-education-reasons-slaves-werent-allowed-read/