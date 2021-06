Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 20:15 Hits: 13

LGBTQ Nation/Keith Edwards

Biden signed historic legislation as he was surrounded by the victims' families and other modern-day trailblazers. He then spoke about his administration's pro-LGBTQ record and his son Beau's desire to advocate for LGBTQ people.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/06/biden-declares-pride-back-white-house-designating-pulse-national-monument/