How trans kids' rights are under attack in the US – video

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 07:39 Hits: 2

On the first day of Pride month, the governor of Florida signed a law banning transgender girls from joining girls’ sports teams in schools and colleges. It was just one of 13 anti-trans bills conservative lawmakers in the US passed this year – and one of more than 110 proposed bills, many of which also target access to gender-affirming healthcare. This is by far the largest number filed in a single year in US history.

Guardian US correspondent, Sam Levin, and Prof Jules Gill-Peterson, a historian and expert on trans kids, examine how this legislative attack has escalated and how the presence of trans kids in the US is not a new phenomenon

In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/video/2021/jun/25/how-trans-kids-rights-are-under-attack-in-america-video