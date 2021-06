Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 16:00 Hits: 1

Shutterstock

The law also allows students to record lectures without consent so they can sue the professor or school for "discriminating" against conservative "thoughts."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/06/florida-students-faculty-will-declare-political-views-prevent-liberal-indoctrination/