Hungary’s Orbán cancels Euro 2020 trip to Munich after rainbow row

Hungarian PM pulls out of attending match in Germany as Uefa criticised over ban on stadium illumination

The Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orbán, has cancelled a trip to Munich for the Euro 2020 football match between Hungary and Germany in response to widespread criticism of his government over anti-LGBTQ+ legislation it passed last week.

Orbán made his announcement hours after the European football governing body, Uefa, turned down a request from Munich city council to illuminate the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, in particular in Hungary.

