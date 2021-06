Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 23:00 Hits: 4

Provided

Pepe and Enrique are living a "retirement home" lifestyle together in Florida, choosing each other every mating season and maintaining their nest and egg.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/06/inspiring-gay-pelican-couple-stayed-together-nearly-two-decades/