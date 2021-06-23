Woman Brilliantly Explains Why Gossiping Has Been Stigmatized By Men

Articles

Lara Lee Kelly is a woman that goes by the TikTok name Lanthane Radium, and she recently posted a series of videos in which she attempted to dismantle the deepily engrained and misogynistic propaganda that only women gossip.

Namely, the 20-year-old shared a two-part TikTok video in which she tried to rehabilitate the fact and support it with a blast from the past. She returned to the roots of the term ‘gossiping’ and how it evolved over time.

Her videos have already racked up nearly 4.5 million views, and they have a powerful point. Check out Kelly’s take on gossiping and all the stigma around it, and feel free to share what you think of this matter in the comments.

