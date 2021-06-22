The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

NFL trailblazer Michael Sam thanks Carl Nassib for ‘owning truth’ and coming out

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Sam, first openly gay football player to be drafted by an NFL team, voiced his support for Nassib’s announcement

Michael Sam, the first openly gay football player to be drafted by an NFL team, has voiced his support for Carl Nassib, the first active player to announce he is gay.

Nassib, a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, made the announcement on Instagram on Monday.

Related: NFL player Nate Ebner withdraws from hunt for USA Olympic rugby spot

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jun/22/nfl-michael-sam-thanks-carl-nassib-for-coming-out

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version