NFL trailblazer Michael Sam thanks Carl Nassib for ‘owning truth’ and coming out

Sam, first openly gay football player to be drafted by an NFL team, voiced his support for Nassib’s announcement
Michael Sam, the first openly gay football player to be drafted by an NFL team, has voiced his support for Carl Nassib, the first active player to announce he is gay.
Nassib, a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, made the announcement on Instagram on Monday.
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jun/22/nfl-michael-sam-thanks-carl-nassib-for-coming-out