Stonewall Inn to pour Bud Light down the drain in Anheuser-Busch protest

Published on Monday, 21 June 2021

The historic bar is protesting against the brewery’s political donations to politicians who have backed anti-LGBTQ+ laws

The owners of the Stonewall Inn in New York say they will not serve some beers at the famous LGBTQ+ bar during Pride weekend – and will ceremonially pour some down a drain – to protest against manufacturer Anheuser-Busch’s political contributions to some politicians who have supported anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

