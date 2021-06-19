No, I'm Not Showing You My Transition Before-And-After Pictures, And Here's Why

Whatever a trans person has done to become who they are now deserves to be celebrated, not because of the difference they've created, but because of the strength of their character, their will to survive, and their determination to become who they need to be in a world that makes that really hard.
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015