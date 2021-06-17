The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

US supreme court says foster agency can discriminate against LGBTQ people

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Catholic foster agency in Philadelphia is free to turn away same-sex couples as foster parents on religious grounds

The US supreme court has ruled against the rights of LGBTQ people to foster children in Philadelphia, in a decision that has raised fears the court could next seek to take away same-sex marriage rights.

The court said a tax-payer funded Catholic foster agency in Philadelphia was free to turn away same-sex couples as foster parents on religious grounds. The foster agency had sued the city after Philadelphia ordered it not to exclude LGBTQ people.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/law/2021/jun/17/supreme-court-foster-agency-lgbtq-philadelphia

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version