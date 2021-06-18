The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Budapest Pride goes ahead in solidarity against Hungary’s anti-LBGTQ+ laws

As oppressive legislation passed by Viktor Orbán’s government, activists plan procession to ‘show LGBT people they are not alone’

For the second year in a row, Covid has succeeded in doing what many had once thought impossible: toning down Pride celebrations. From Berlin to Brighton, Toronto to San Francisco, parades have been cancelled or put online, floats forgotten and parties swapped for quieter, often more reflective events.

But in Budapest, where LGBTQ+ activists are engaged in a near-existential fight against the rightwing government of Viktor Orbán, the stakes were too high for Pride to take a back seat.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/jun/18/budapest-pride-goes-ahead-in-solidarity-against-hungary-anti-lbgtq-laws

