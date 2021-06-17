What Used To Be a Conservative Dad Shows Solidarity For His Gay Son By Parading LGBT Flag

Articles

Caden Wyatt is a 15-year-old boy that came out to his parents last year, when he was 14 years old. Even though his family had suspected the he was gay for a long time, he hadn’t come out to them till last year. However, even though the family lives in a conservative neighborhood in Oklahoma, that didn’t stop Wyatt’s dad and mom from proclaiming how proud they are of their teenage son.

Dad John Wyatt and mom Janell Wyatt decided to parade a huge flag outside their house to celebrate Pride Month, and the moment they hung the flag outside their house was filmed and uploaded to TikTok. The video has since gone viral, and the family gained a lot of popularity on the internet.

The video was later reshared on Twitter, and you can check it out for yourself below:

A father in Oklahoma shows support for his son by letting him install a #Pride flag on their house in a conservative neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/SWK0ez8lDN — Travis Akers (@travisakers) June 12, 2021

The video has drawn hundreds of comments from people showing their support and praise for the family. The moment has been described as a major milestone for the family, and as Wyatt said it himself in a BuzzFeed interview, he’s really lucky to have such supportive parents because he’s aware that a lot of other people aren’t as lucky as him.

Even though his dad was raised in a conservative setting and wasn’t always supportive of the LGBTQ+ community, he has since embraced it and proudly hung the ally flag outside their house.

The teenager hopes that the ally flag will serve as a reminder to their community that his parents have their back, and so does he.

