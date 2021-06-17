‘The internet is about jealousy’: YouTube muse ContraPoints on cancel culture and compassion

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 04:00 Hits: 3

In an ocean of angry content, Natalie Wynn, better known as ContraPoints, stands out. She reflects on her journey of self-discovery

To call Natalie Wynn a YouTuber seems like a terrible understatement. On a platform awash in makeup tutorials, guys playing video games, horrible comedy and conspiracy theorists, Wynn – whose YouTube channel is called ContraPoints – is someone truly original: a provocateuse, a video essayist and a warrior against the alt-right in ways you would never expect.

Her videos are political in nature but feel like theater, involving many costume changes and references to philosophers and academic texts. She can switch from discussing Taylor Swift to Wittgenstein with the snap of a fan. Sharp and funny, she’s a comedian who wields her wit in the service of exposing bigotry and making people examine their own biases.

