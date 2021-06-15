The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hungary passes law banning LGBT content in schools or kids’ TV

New legislation outlaws sharing information seen as promoting homosexuality with under-18s

Hungary’s parliament has passed a law banning gay people from featuring in school educational materials or TV shows for under-18s, as Viktor Orbán’s ruling party intensified its campaign against LGBT rights.

The national assembly passed the legislation by 157 votes to one, after MPs in the ruling Fidesz party ignored a last-minute plea by one of Europe’s leading human rights officials to abandon the plan as “an affront against the rights and identities of LGBTI persons”.

