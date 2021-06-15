Jenni Olson: ‘I remember walking out of the movie theatre like, “Yeah, I’m a cowboy!”’

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 16:11 Hits: 1

How did a little girl who loved Westerns grow up into an icon of queer cinema? As she wins a Teddy award, the filmmaker talks about a life devoted to the movies

When Jenni Olson accepts the Berlin film festival’s coveted Teddy award this month – for “embodying, living and creating queer culture” – she will join the ranks of past recipients including John Hurt, Joe Dallesandro and Tilda Swinton. “Me and Tilda, you know?” laughs the 58-year-old as she winces in the morning sunlight which is streaming into her home in Berkeley, California. With her youthful features, crisply side-parted hair and apostrophe-shaped eyes, she might have been drawn by Charles M Schulz.

“When I started my little gay film series at the University of Minnesota in 1987,” she says, “I never could’ve imagined that one of the largest film festivals in the world would recognise my work.” Along the way, she has been co-director of the San Francisco international lesbian and gay film festival as well as an influential curator, critic and archivist. She has taken her compilations of film trailers – including Homo Promo, Jodie Promo (Foster, that is) and the Jewish-themed Trailers Schmailers – to festivals around the world. Her vast collection of LGBT-themed film prints, along with the promotional materials that featured in her near-exhaustive collection The Queer Movie Poster Book, was acquired by Harvard last summer.

I’ve had my gender identity ‘stuff’ for as long as I can remember. Identifying with him made me feel heroic and aligned

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/film/2021/jun/15/jenni-olson-i-remember-walking-out-of-the-movie-theatre-like-yeah-im-a-cowboy