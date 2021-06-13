You cannot exclude gay men from the story of ACT UP | Letter

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 16:20 Hits: 4

Dr Michael Carter andDr José Catalan criticise an article about the Aids awareness campaign group for failing to mention gay men

We read with interest your comment piece about the origins of ACT UP (What ACT UP’s successes can teach today’s protest movements, 8 June).

But having spent decades working on behalf of people with HIV (and this year marks the 30th anniversary of one of us being diagnosed with HIV), we were left dumbfounded and angry.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/jun/13/story-of-act-up-excluded-gay-men