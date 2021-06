Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 19:01 Hits: 5

Screenshot/CTV

The victim was walking home in a gay community "enclave" when he got attacked. He needed surgery for injuries including a broken nose, cheekbone, orbital bone, hip bone, and also a concussion.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/06/pro-football-player-accused-leading-gay-bashing-left-man-near-death/