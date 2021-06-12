The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ellie Abbie ( Ellie’s Dead Aunt) review – lesbian romcom could do better

Well-intentioned gay coming-of-age ghost story haunted by a naive storyline and an easily avoided 15 certificate

It could have been a sweet, gay coming-of-age story about a girl whose sexual awakening is complicated by unwelcome gay mentorship from the ghost of her lesbian aunt. But there’s a disconnect between the naive but well-intentioned storytelling and the explosive swearing that ensures a 15 certificate and places the film out of reach of the younger teen audience who might, otherwise, have been its most receptive. Still, as Ellie and Abbie respectively, Sophie Hawkshaw and Zoe Terakes make light work of a somewhat heavy-handed screenplay.

