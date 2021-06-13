The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Introducing ‘their worship’, the world’s first non-binary mayor

Student Owen Hurcum is ‘humbled’ to serve the oldest city in Wales, and aims to put Bangor’s peacocks on the map

When Owen Hurcum, a part-time archaeology master’s student at Bangor University, climbed to the stage to accept their position as the newly appointed mayor of Bangor, they felt “hugely humbled” to represent their community.

What is even more unique about Hurcum, 23, is who they are: non-binary, queer and agender. They made history in this year’s local and mayoral election by becoming the first openly non-binary mayor of any city in the world.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jun/13/owen-hurcum-bangor-wales-worlds-first-non-binary-mayor

