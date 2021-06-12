Original rainbow Pride flag returns to its San Francisco home after 43 years

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021

The long-lost piece of queer history, with two extra stripes, was designed to represent ‘the full spectrum of the LGBTQ community’

After 43 years, a long-lost piece of San Francisco’s queer history is coming home.

The rainbow Pride flag, now a ubiquitous symbol around the world each June, was created in 1978 by the artist and queer activist Gilbert Baker. That year, at the first-ever San Francisco Pride – then known as “Gay Freedom Day” – Baker and a cohort of LGBTQ+ rights advocates stitched together and hoisted two giant versions above the city’s UN Plaza, near city hall.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jun/12/original-rainbow-pride-flag-returns-san-francisco